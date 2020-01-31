Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Kirby updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.60-3.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.60-3.40 EPS.

KEX stock traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.71. 1,936,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,340. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra cut their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,899 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $574,824.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,046.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $326,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

