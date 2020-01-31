KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $171.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $432,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of KLA by 46.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 46,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $172.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. KLA has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

