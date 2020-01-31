Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 38.7% This Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $53,630.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000918 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 514,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,215,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.