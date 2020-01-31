KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 854 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.29. 366,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,223,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

