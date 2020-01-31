Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. Knowles has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $462,484.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

