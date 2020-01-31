Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 14,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE PHG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.04. 423,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $50.78.
PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
