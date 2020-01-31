Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 14,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.04. 423,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

