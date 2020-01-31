Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Up 16.5% in January

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,281,000 after purchasing an additional 157,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 647.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 368,673 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 240,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $49.54.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.92 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

