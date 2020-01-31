Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,047 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,047 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $328,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.38. 226,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.24 and a 52-week high of $280.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.34.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

