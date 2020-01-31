Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.84. 6,738,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

