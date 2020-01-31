Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,980 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 879,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $103.16 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.