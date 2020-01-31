Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 408.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 370,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72. The company has a market cap of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $17,648,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,267,918.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

