Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,050 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,689 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,895,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.42. 2,075,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,598,434. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.