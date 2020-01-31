Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $267.40. The stock had a trading volume of 82,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.09. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $173.35 and a 12-month high of $270.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

