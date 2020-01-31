Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. 7,877,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,502,798. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

