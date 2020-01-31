Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,555,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.72 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

