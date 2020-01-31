Krios Price Hits $0.0201 on Exchanges (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 46.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Krios has traded 47.9% higher against the US dollar. Krios has a market cap of $3.66 million and $2,006.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.54 or 0.02895323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00194730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00122307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,191,529 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

