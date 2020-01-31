Kuai Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.31 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $5.31 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001503 BTC on major exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.03106901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00195283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00122982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,974,071 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

