Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

KLIC stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 374,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,505. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

