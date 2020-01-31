L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Update

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCX. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in L S Starrett by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of L S Starrett by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of L S Starrett by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 318,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of L S Starrett by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L S Starrett alerts:

NYSE:SCX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. L S Starrett has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.33.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.11 million during the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.75%.

About L S Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for L S Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L S Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.