La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $6.84 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on LJPC shares. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.