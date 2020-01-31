La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $6.84 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LJPC shares. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

