Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.33.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 407,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 81,683 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $1,624,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

