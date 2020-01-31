Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.33.
NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 407,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grisanti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 81,683 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $1,624,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
