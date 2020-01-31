Lamden (TAU) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $33,368.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Radar Relay, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043850 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000676 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

