Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Landstar System updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $112.50 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

