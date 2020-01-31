Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $23.72 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.37.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

