Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Lazard stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.72. Lazard has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

