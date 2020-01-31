LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $101.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

LCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of LCII stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.62. 5,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.87 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 96,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,621,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 88.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

