LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.59. LCNB has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get LCNB alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCNB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $25,601.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,412.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $74,778.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $301,794. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.