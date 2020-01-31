Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lear updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.44. 7,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $159.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

