Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Buys 1,542 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,917,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,810,000 after buying an additional 321,281 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after buying an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,863,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,599,000 after purchasing an additional 400,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,340,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,851. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 108.78%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

