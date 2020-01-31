LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 425 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 171.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 68.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 75,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 82,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.85 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.62. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

