Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Lennox International worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $13,194,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth $134,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $282,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total transaction of $252,059.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,288.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.78. 5,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.95. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $222.75 and a one year high of $298.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LII. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.