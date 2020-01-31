Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,920,000. MA Private Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,643,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,025. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

