Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $14.06 on Friday, hitting $212.09. 2,502,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.