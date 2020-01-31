Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura cut their price target on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

