Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $93,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 36,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

