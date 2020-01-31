Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.91. 21,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,870. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average of $154.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

