Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,421 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $161.71. 4,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.