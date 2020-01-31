LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHCG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.