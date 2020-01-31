Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLIT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,435,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,205. Lianluo Smart has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

