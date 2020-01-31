Liberum Capital Cuts Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target to GBX 280

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 279 ($3.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 251.18 ($3.30).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 247.10 ($3.25) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 257.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 181.40 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.54.

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth sold 215,673 shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31), for a total value of £543,495.96 ($714,938.12).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

