Liberum Capital Cuts Gattaca (LON:GATC) Price Target to GBX 85

Gattaca (LON:GATC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Gattaca stock opened at GBX 88.96 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Gattaca has a 1 year low of GBX 93.40 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.28). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Gattaca alerts:

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. It operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. The company offers permanent, fixed term, temporary, contractor, and interim recruitment; contingent recruitment; preferred supplier lists and frameworks; and vacancy and campaign recruitment services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.