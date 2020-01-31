Liberum Capital Lowers Hansteen (LON:HSTN) to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 117 ($1.54) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 110 ($1.45).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HSTN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hansteen from GBX 99 ($1.30) to GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 109.90 ($1.45).

Get Hansteen alerts:

LON HSTN opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.53) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.52 million and a P/E ratio of 10.38. Hansteen has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.65.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansteen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansteen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.