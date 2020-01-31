Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SThree (LON:STHR)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STHR) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STHR. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SThree has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 421.25 ($5.54).

LON:STHR opened at GBX 341 ($4.49) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 341.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 300.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The company has a market cap of $451.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.05. SThree has a twelve month low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 346.10 ($4.55).

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

