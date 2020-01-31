LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LifeVantage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LifeVantage stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. LifeVantage has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeVantage news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,661.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $203,805 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

