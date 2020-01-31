LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 5.12%. LifeVantage updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.79 EPS.

LifeVantage stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,705. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $203,805 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

