LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.24 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 5.12%. LifeVantage updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.79 EPS.
LifeVantage stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,705. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.
In related news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $203,805 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.