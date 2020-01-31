Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 109 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,281.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.37.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

