Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Trading Down 20%

Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM) dropped 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 39,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 45,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

Lingo Media (CVE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.12 million for the quarter.

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

