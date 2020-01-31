Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.21-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.15 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.21-1.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cross Research cut Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,902. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

