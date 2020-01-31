Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.21-1.35 EPS.

LFUS traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $175.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,897. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average is $178.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cross Research lowered shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.71.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

