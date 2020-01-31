LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. LivaNova reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $399,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 392,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $64.80 and a 52-week high of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

